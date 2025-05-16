Grandmaster Showdown: Thrilling Tiebreak at Superbet Classic
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew with Levon Aronian, resulting in a three-way tie for first at the Superbet Classic. The winner will emerge after tiebreaks. Vachier-Lagrave and Firouzja also topped, with significant wins. The tournament, offering a USD 350,000 prize, involved intense matches and tactical maneuvers.
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured a notable draw against Levon Aronian in the final round of the Superbet Classic, leading to a thrilling three-way tie for the top position. This marks a key moment in the opening event of this year's Grand Chess Tour.
Along with Praggnanandhaa, Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave ended with 5.5 points each. The decisive tiebreaks will involve two fast-paced games, with an Armageddon match as a potential decider.
The tournament featured high-stakes competition, boasting a prize fund of USD 350,000. Notably, Vachier-Lagrave and Firouzja secured impressive victories, overcoming formidable challenges from their opponents.
