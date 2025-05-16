Left Menu

Grandmaster Showdown: Thrilling Tiebreak at Superbet Classic

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew with Levon Aronian, resulting in a three-way tie for first at the Superbet Classic. The winner will emerge after tiebreaks. Vachier-Lagrave and Firouzja also topped, with significant wins. The tournament, offering a USD 350,000 prize, involved intense matches and tactical maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:46 IST
Grandmaster Showdown: Thrilling Tiebreak at Superbet Classic
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa
  • Country:
  • Romania

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured a notable draw against Levon Aronian in the final round of the Superbet Classic, leading to a thrilling three-way tie for the top position. This marks a key moment in the opening event of this year's Grand Chess Tour.

Along with Praggnanandhaa, Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave ended with 5.5 points each. The decisive tiebreaks will involve two fast-paced games, with an Armageddon match as a potential decider.

The tournament featured high-stakes competition, boasting a prize fund of USD 350,000. Notably, Vachier-Lagrave and Firouzja secured impressive victories, overcoming formidable challenges from their opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025