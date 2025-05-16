Grandmaster Showdown: Thrilling Tiebreak at Superbet Classic

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured a notable draw against Levon Aronian in the final round of the Superbet Classic, leading to a thrilling three-way tie for the top position. This marks a key moment in the opening event of this year's Grand Chess Tour.

Along with Praggnanandhaa, Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave ended with 5.5 points each. The decisive tiebreaks will involve two fast-paced games, with an Armageddon match as a potential decider.

The tournament featured high-stakes competition, boasting a prize fund of USD 350,000. Notably, Vachier-Lagrave and Firouzja secured impressive victories, overcoming formidable challenges from their opponents.

