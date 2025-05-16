Left Menu

RCB's Mo Bobat Unveils Unique Bowling Strategy Ahead of IPL Clash

Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket for RCB, downplays the significance of right and left-hand combinations, emphasizing adaptive strategies during IPL 2025. With eight wins, RCB is second in the standings and will face KKR upon the tournament's resumption following a brief suspension due to geopolitical tensions.

Mo Bobat. (Photo- RCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated IPL face-off between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB's Director of Cricket Mo Bobat articulated his distinctive cricketing philosophy. Bobat emphasized a flexible approach, downplaying conventional concerns over right and left-hand combinations. He remarked that while various teams have different stances, recent rule changes, such as the introduction of the impact player rule, diminish the necessity of focusing on handedness in the lineup.

RCB, who are currently second in the IPL 2025 standings with a record of eight wins and three losses, is eager to hit the ground running as the tournament resumes. Following a week-long pause due to the geopolitical tensions involving India and Pakistan, action will commence on May 17 with a critical clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are in sixth place with 11 points.

Elaborating on his tactics, Bobat pointed out that relying solely on handedness could undervalue a team's strategic options. He said, 'In a balanced line-up, threading fear in the opponent's bowling line-up can be achieved without being hung up on handedness.' Reports indicate that RCB's squad for IPL 2025, featuring stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, is well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

