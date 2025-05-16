Left Menu

Dominant India Storms into SAFF U-19 Championship Final

India secured a spot in the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 final with a 3-0 victory over Maldives. Goals from Laishram, Dodum, and Jajo ensured the win. India's disciplined defense maintained clean sheets throughout the tournament. They will face Bangladesh in the final after a tactical, rain-soaked match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yupia | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:10 IST
Defending champions India delivered a powerful performance to reach the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 final, dominating the Maldives with a decisive 3-0 victory. The match, played under heavy rain, saw India maintain an unblemished record in front of an exuberant home crowd on Friday.

India's goals came from Danny Meitei Laishram in the 14th minute, Omung Dodum in the 21st, and Prashant Jajo's long-distance strike in the 66th minute, effectively sealing their place in the final against Bangladesh. India's tactical prowess and steadfast defense have seen them through the tournament without conceding a goal.

Despite bouts of pressure from the Maldives, India held firm, with goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam making critical saves. As conditions worsened with heavy rain, India's adaptability ensured their path to the final remained unthreatened, advancing through seamless teamwork and strategic defense.

