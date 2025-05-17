Scott McTominay is fast becoming a pivotal figure for Napoli as they close in on Serie A glory, with his performances capturing the admiration of supporters throughout the city.

After moving from Manchester United to Napoli, McTominay has scored 11 goals and provided six assists, highlighting his influential play since joining the club in January. His striking partnership with Romelu Lukaku has invigorated Napoli's offensive play.

Passionate fans have embraced McTominay, affectionately nicknaming him 'McFratm'. His work ethic, seen in his committed play, mirrors their own passion, solidifying his status as a beloved player in Naples.

(With inputs from agencies.)