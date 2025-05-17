Left Menu

Scott McTominay: From Old Trafford Exit to Napoli's New Hero

Scott McTominay has become a cornerstone for Napoli, guiding them towards potential Serie A success. Following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's departure, McTominay's impressive stats and dynamic partnership with Romelu Lukaku have endeared him to fans. His work ethic has transformed him into a beloved figure in Naples, earning the nickname 'McFratm'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 02:12 IST
Scott McTominay is fast becoming a pivotal figure for Napoli as they close in on Serie A glory, with his performances capturing the admiration of supporters throughout the city.

After moving from Manchester United to Napoli, McTominay has scored 11 goals and provided six assists, highlighting his influential play since joining the club in January. His striking partnership with Romelu Lukaku has invigorated Napoli's offensive play.

Passionate fans have embraced McTominay, affectionately nicknaming him 'McFratm'. His work ethic, seen in his committed play, mirrors their own passion, solidifying his status as a beloved player in Naples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

