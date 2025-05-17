Neeraj Chopra Shatters 90m Barrier, Shines at Doha Diamond League 2025

India's javelin marvel Neeraj Chopra achieved a significant milestone at the Doha Diamond League 2025, crossing the elusive 90-metre mark for the first time with a staggering throw of 90.23m. This remarkable feat marks Chopra's best throw, surpassing his previous record of 89.94m from the Stockholm Diamond League held two years ago.

Despite securing a national record, Chopra expressed mixed emotions about his second-place finish. "It's a bittersweet result," he remarked, recalling previous competitions where he narrowly missed the win despite strong performances. Under the mentorship of legendary Czech thrower Jan Zelezny, Chopra remains optimistic about future competitions.

The competition's winner, Germany's Julian Weber, achieved a personal best of 91.06m to clinch victory, while Grenada's Anderson Peters finished third with 85.64m. India's Kishore Jena completed the event in eighth place. Chopra's historic throw places him among the elite 25 javelin throwers who have exceeded the 90-metre mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)