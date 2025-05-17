Left Menu

The Captaincy Conundrum: Bumrah or Gill?

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma supports Jasprit Bumrah as captain for India's England tour if fit. He considers Shubman Gill a suitable alternative if Bumrah is unavailable. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's unexpected retirement from Test cricket has sparked surprise, given his consistent fitness and performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:40 IST
Veteran Indian bowler Ishant Sharma has expressed strong support for Jasprit Bumrah to captain the national team during the upcoming Test series in England. Sharma points to Bumrah's extensive experience as the decisive factor, highlighted by his previous stints as captain against England and Australia. Bumrah's involvement hinges on his fitness, following a back surgery and recovery period.

In the event that Bumrah is not fully fit to endure the five-match series, Sharma sees young Shubman Gill as a viable option, citing Gill's success as captain of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. This debate over leadership arises following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket and the announcement of Virat Kohli's exit from the format, which was met with surprise across the cricket community.

Ishant Sharma reflected on Kohli's decision, noting his surprise given Kohli's impressive career statistics and formidable fitness at 36. Sharma stressed Kohli's maturity and understanding of his own capabilities, suggesting that fitness, rather than mere statistics, is the key to longevity in cricket.

