Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini Secures Historic Victory at Italian Open

Jasmine Paolini made history by becoming the first Italian woman in 40 years to win the Italian Open, defeating Coco Gauff in the final. This triumph is Paolini’s biggest clay court victory and boosts her confidence ahead of the French Open. Paolini aims for success in doubles too.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:25 IST
Jasmine Paolini Secures Historic Victory at Italian Open

In an electrifying showdown at the Italian Open, Jasmine Paolini etched her name in the annals of tennis history by becoming the first Italian woman in four decades to claim the prestigious title. Paolini overpowered world number three Coco Gauff with a decisive 6-4, 6-2 victory.

This marks the 29-year-old's most significant clay court win and her second 1000-level title, following her success at the Dubai Championships last year. The adulation from her home crowd spurred Paolini on as she clinched this historic victory, paving the way for more success at the upcoming French Open.

Despite a valiant effort, Gauff could not replicate her defending prowess leading to 55 unforced errors. Meanwhile, Paolini, who next competes in the women's doubles final, continues her impressive streak alongside compatriot Sara Errani. Gauff praised Paolini's remarkable achievement and wished her success in the doubles final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025