Pant's Comeback Quest: LSG's Last Stand in IPL Play-offs

Rishabh Pant seeks redemption for Lucknow Super Giants in their must-win IPL matches. Despite a tough season, both Pant and LSG have a slim chance to make the play-offs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, already out of contention, aim to salvage pride. Key performances and strategic plays remain paramount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:40 IST
As the IPL season reaches a climax, Rishabh Pant aims to rejuvenate his form while propelling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) into the play-offs, starting with a crucial clash against an already out-of-contention Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.

With minor hopes of making it to the last-four, LSG needs to secure emphatic victories in their remaining matches, while SRH players look forward to displaying pride and skill, despite their standings. Key to LSG's strategy is Pant's batting resurgence, standing in stark contrast to his currently lackluster statistics.

The dynamic LSG squad, facing inconsistencies both in batting and bowling lines, banks on standout pace from newcomer William O' Rourke and needs pivotal performances from players like Nicholas Pooran to turn postseason aspirations into reality amid mounting pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

