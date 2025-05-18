Khelo India Initiative Expands with New Games to Empower Young Talent

The Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced an expansion of the Khelo India initiative to include a range of new sporting events. These events cover school sports, martial arts, beach, and water sports, marking a significant enhancement to the existing framework.

The introduction, highlighted during the launch of the Khelo India Annual Calendar, reveals the government's strategic commitment to strengthening India's sporting ecosystem. This expansion aims to provide a structured, year-round schedule that enhances grassroots competitions and aids in talent identification.

Mandaviya emphasized the plan to make India a global sporting powerhouse through this initiative. New events like the Khelo India Beach Games and Khelo India School Games will be pivotal in nurturing young talent, while also bringing indigenous and traditional sports into the spotlight. The first Khelo India Beach Games is scheduled for May in Diu, aiming to attract national attention and promote tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)