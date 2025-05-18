Rahul Dravid's Vision for Young Royals: A Future of International Cricket Stardom
Head coach Rahul Dravid believes that young Indian players from Rajasthan Royals can enhance their skills by playing tough international cricket. Despite recent losses, Dravid points out the potential in players like Jaiswal and Riyan Parag, emphasizing the need for experience and better finishing in matches.
- Country:
- India
Head coach Rahul Dravid is optimistic about the young Indian talent in the Rajasthan Royals, envisioning a future where playing 'tough international cricket' enhances their capability for upcoming IPL seasons. Despite five consecutive defeats, Dravid remains hopeful about the abilities of players like Jaiswal and Riyan Parag.
The Royals' struggles were evident in their recent 10-run defeat against Punjab Kings. Dravid highlighted that while players show initial promise, they often falter in delivering a finishing touch. He urged for a focus on developing experience and closing out matches effectively.
Dravid acknowledged the challenges faced by both batters and bowlers, arguing that extra runs conceded in crucial phases proved costly. By targeting player development throughout the year, he anticipates a more seasoned and formidable team in the next IPL season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Riyan Parag's Historic Six-Hitting Spree in IPL Thriller
Riyan Parag Makes IPL History with Consecutive Sixes
Riyan Parag's Heroic 95 in Vain as KKR Edge Rajasthan Royals in a Thriller
Kashvee Gautam's Injury Opens Doors for Kranti Goud in International Cricket
BJP's Jaiswal Criticizes RJD's Tejashwi Amid Election Preparations