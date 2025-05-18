Left Menu

Wout Van Aert Triumphs in Thrilling Giro d'Italia Stage 9

Wout Van Aert emerged victorious in stage nine of the Giro d'Italia, narrowly defeating Isaac del Toro, who now leads overall. Van Aert regained strength in the final stretch, overtaking Del Toro, with Giulio Ciccone finishing third. Pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic suffered setbacks, dropping to tenth overall.

In a riveting display of competitive cycling, Belgian racer Wout Van Aert claimed victory on the ninth stage of the Giro d'Italia. The event unfolded on Sunday as Van Aert, despite initial setbacks, surged past Mexican contender Isaac del Toro, who secured his new position at the top of the overall standings.

For Van Aert, riding with Visma-Lease a Bike in his debut Giro, it was a comeback triumph. After seeming to exhaust his momentum approaching the final kilometer, he found renewed vigor to eclipse Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates-XRG. Italy's Giulio Ciccone, representing Lidl-Trek, followed closely to take third place.

The race saw a significant shake-up, notably affecting Primoz Roglic, the pre-race favorite from Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe. Involved in a crash and faced with an untimely puncture, Roglic lost valuable minutes, finishing two minutes and 25 seconds behind Del Toro, slipping to 10th in the general classification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

