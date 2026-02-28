Air India Diverts Flight Amid Escalating Tensions

Flight operations took a significant turn on Saturday as Air India diverted its Delhi-Tel Aviv service back to Mumbai. This decision came after the closure of Israeli airspace, linked to recent attacks by Israel and the US on Iran.

According to Air India's statement, flight AI139 opted for an air return over Saudi Arabian skies to ensure passenger and crew safety. The Boeing 777, initially airborne for over five hours, was redirected to Mumbai as tensions rose.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is charting its course cautiously, monitoring airspace developments around Iran. The situation remains dynamic, with both airlines prioritizing safety and urging travelers to verify their flight statuses.