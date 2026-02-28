KLM's Sudden Suspension of Amsterdam-Tel Aviv Flights

KLM has expedited the suspension of its flights between Amsterdam and Tel Aviv, cancelling a Saturday flight in response to strikes in Iran, the airline's spokesperson reported, confirming earlier news from ANP.

The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM had initially planned to halt flights from Sunday, March 1, but has now brought forward the decision. This adjustment affects what was originally a single flight scheduled for Saturday.

The airline is currently assessing the situation to determine if additional flights in the region will need to be cancelled amid ongoing tensions.