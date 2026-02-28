KLM's Sudden Suspension of Amsterdam-Tel Aviv Flights
KLM has expedited the suspension of its Amsterdam-Tel Aviv flights, cancelling the route earlier than planned due to regional unrest following strikes in Iran. The scheduled Saturday flight is now cancelled, and further flights are under review for potential cancellation.
KLM has expedited the suspension of its flights between Amsterdam and Tel Aviv, cancelling a Saturday flight in response to strikes in Iran, the airline's spokesperson reported, confirming earlier news from ANP.
The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM had initially planned to halt flights from Sunday, March 1, but has now brought forward the decision. This adjustment affects what was originally a single flight scheduled for Saturday.
The airline is currently assessing the situation to determine if additional flights in the region will need to be cancelled amid ongoing tensions.
