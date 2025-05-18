Arsenal's Champions League Return & Emotional Premier League Farewells

Arsenal clinched a spot in the next Champions League season by defeating Newcastle 1-0, thanks to a stunning goal by Declan Rice, guaranteeing the second automatic spot alongside Liverpool. Nottingham Forest remains in the running after defeating West Ham on a gripping Premier League Sunday.

Emotions ran high as Everton bid farewell to Goodison Park after 133 years. Everton marked the occasion with a 2-0 win over Southampton, where fans and former players, including Wayne Rooney, celebrated an 'End of an Era' before the men's team moves to a new stadium.

Jamie Vardy's last game for Leicester saw him score his 200th goal for the club, marking a memorable 500th appearance. His strike paved the way for Leicester's 2-0 victory over Ipswich, as Vardy was honored with a guard of honor, marking an end to an era in his career.

