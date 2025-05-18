Left Menu

Arsenal's Champions League Return & Emotional Premier League Farewells

Arsenal secures a spot in next season's Champions League with a win over Newcastle. Nottingham Forest stays in the running with a victory against West Ham. Emotional farewells took place for Everton's Goodison Park and Jamie Vardy, who played his final match for Leicester.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:38 IST
Arsenal's Champions League Return & Emotional Premier League Farewells
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal clinched a spot in the next Champions League season by defeating Newcastle 1-0, thanks to a stunning goal by Declan Rice, guaranteeing the second automatic spot alongside Liverpool. Nottingham Forest remains in the running after defeating West Ham on a gripping Premier League Sunday.

Emotions ran high as Everton bid farewell to Goodison Park after 133 years. Everton marked the occasion with a 2-0 win over Southampton, where fans and former players, including Wayne Rooney, celebrated an 'End of an Era' before the men's team moves to a new stadium.

Jamie Vardy's last game for Leicester saw him score his 200th goal for the club, marking a memorable 500th appearance. His strike paved the way for Leicester's 2-0 victory over Ipswich, as Vardy was honored with a guard of honor, marking an end to an era in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025