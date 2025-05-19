Galatasaray Clinches 25th Turkish Title with Stellar Victory
Galatasaray F.C. secured its 25th Turkish league title following a definitive 3-0 win over Kayserispor. This victory establishes an eight-point lead over rivals Fenerbahce. The season was marked by stellar performances, with Galatasaray losing only once and achieving 87 goals in total.
- Country:
- Turkey
Galatasaray Football Club has achieved its 25th Turkish league victory, establishing dominance with a thundering 3-0 win against Kayserispor. This win also secures an eight-point lead over their long-time Istanbul adversaries, Fenerbahce, who haven't clinched the league in over ten years.
The win allows Galatasaray to place a fifth star on their team's jerseys, representing their impressive championship record. With 89 points for the season, they outshined Fenerbahce, who sits at 81 points, while Samsunspor remains at a distant third with 60 points.
Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen opened the score at the 26th-minute mark, and Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz followed suit just three minutes later. Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's second-half penalty cemented the win, sparking nationwide celebrations. Galatasaray concluded the season with only one loss, scoring 87 goals and conceding 31.
(With inputs from agencies.)