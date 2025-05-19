Left Menu

Galatasaray Clinches 25th Turkish Title with Stellar Victory

Galatasaray F.C. secured its 25th Turkish league title following a definitive 3-0 win over Kayserispor. This victory establishes an eight-point lead over rivals Fenerbahce. The season was marked by stellar performances, with Galatasaray losing only once and achieving 87 goals in total.

Galatasaray Football Club has achieved its 25th Turkish league victory, establishing dominance with a thundering 3-0 win against Kayserispor. This win also secures an eight-point lead over their long-time Istanbul adversaries, Fenerbahce, who haven't clinched the league in over ten years.

The win allows Galatasaray to place a fifth star on their team's jerseys, representing their impressive championship record. With 89 points for the season, they outshined Fenerbahce, who sits at 81 points, while Samsunspor remains at a distant third with 60 points.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen opened the score at the 26th-minute mark, and Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz followed suit just three minutes later. Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's second-half penalty cemented the win, sparking nationwide celebrations. Galatasaray concluded the season with only one loss, scoring 87 goals and conceding 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

