Galatasaray secured their 25th Turkish league title on Sunday with a convincing 3-0 victory over Kayserispor, wrapping up the championship with two matches remaining.

The win gave Galatasaray an insurmountable eight-point lead over Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce, who have not lifted the league trophy for over ten years. Galatasaray's latest triumph enables them to add a fifth star to their jerseys, signifying five league titles each.

This season, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce dominated the Superlig, with Galatasaray amassing 89 points and Fenerbahce, following a 2-1 win against Eyupspor, trailing at 81 points. The decisive victory included goals from Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz, and a penalty goal by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, sparking wide celebrations across Turkey.

