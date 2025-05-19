Galatasaray Clinches Historic 25th Turkish Title

Galatasaray claimed its 25th Turkish league title with a commanding 3-0 victory over Kayserispor, wrapping up the championship with two matches remaining in the season.

The triumph gave Galatasaray an unassailable eight-point lead over Fenerbahce, who haven't lifted the trophy in over a decade. This win allows Galatasaray to add a fifth star to their jerseys, symbolizing their five-title streak.

In the match, goals were scored by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz, and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, the latter securing the result with a second-half penalty. Fans of Galatasaray celebrated all across the nation.

