Galatasaray Clinches Historic 25th Turkish Title

Galatasaray won their 25th Turkish title after defeating Kayserispor 3-0, achieving an eight-point lead over Fenerbahce. Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz scored in the first half, while Fernando Muslera secured the win with a penalty, as fans celebrated nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Galatasaray claimed its 25th Turkish league title with a commanding 3-0 victory over Kayserispor, wrapping up the championship with two matches remaining in the season.

The triumph gave Galatasaray an unassailable eight-point lead over Fenerbahce, who haven't lifted the trophy in over a decade. This win allows Galatasaray to add a fifth star to their jerseys, symbolizing their five-title streak.

In the match, goals were scored by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz, and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, the latter securing the result with a second-half penalty. Fans of Galatasaray celebrated all across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

