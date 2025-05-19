Left Menu

Scheffler's Tight Lead: A PGA Championship Drama

Scottie Scheffler leads the final round at the PGA Championship, clinging to a narrow lead over Jon Rahm. Despite struggles, Scheffler remains ahead, with contenders like Noren, Harris English, and DeChambeau close behind. The battle for the championship at Quail Hollow intensifies as players face challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 02:55 IST
Scheffler's Tight Lead: A PGA Championship Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scottie Scheffler held onto a slim lead during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, with Jon Rahm closing in. Struggling off the tee, Scheffler reached the turn at two-over-par 37, maintaining a one-shot lead.

Rahm, starting five shots behind, surged with birdies across three holes, while Alex Noren, returning from an injury, stayed in contention, three shots behind. Harris English set the day's low score with a six-under-par 65.

Despite challenges, Scheffler remained in the lead, making crucial saves and handling adversity. A tense final round awaits as contenders vie for the title, with every shot crucial in the championship's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025