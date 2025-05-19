Scheffler's Tight Lead: A PGA Championship Drama

Scottie Scheffler held onto a slim lead during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, with Jon Rahm closing in. Struggling off the tee, Scheffler reached the turn at two-over-par 37, maintaining a one-shot lead.

Rahm, starting five shots behind, surged with birdies across three holes, while Alex Noren, returning from an injury, stayed in contention, three shots behind. Harris English set the day's low score with a six-under-par 65.

Despite challenges, Scheffler remained in the lead, making crucial saves and handling adversity. A tense final round awaits as contenders vie for the title, with every shot crucial in the championship's outcome.

