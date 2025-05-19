Ligue 1's Solidarity Weekend Marred by Controversy Over Anti-Homophobia Campaign

Ligue 1's weekend campaign to combat homophobia spiraled into controversy, revealing deep divisions in French football's stance on the issue. Players' refusal to display anti-homophobia symbols and a homophobic incident drew sharp criticisms.

Notable among dissenters were Olympique Lyonnais' Nemanja Matic and Le Havre's Ahmed Hassan, who obscured campaign insignias, and Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed, who skipped a match entirely, citing personal beliefs. A homophobic remark by Lens defender Jonathan Gradit further fueled tensions.

France's sports minister, Marie Barsacq, has called for action, emphasizing the imperative for football's language to evolve. Despite planned awareness efforts, participation remains patchy, underscoring the complexities surrounding the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)