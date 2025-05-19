Left Menu

Ligue 1's Solidarity Weekend Marred by Controversy Over Anti-Homophobia Campaign

Ligue 1's anti-homophobia campaign faced setbacks as players refused to wear symbols, boycotted matches, and a homophobic slur was heard, prompting a stern response from France's sports minister. The French Football Federation's initiative aimed to promote awareness, but participation remains inconsistent, highlighting ongoing challenges in the fight against homophobia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:06 IST
Ligue 1's Solidarity Weekend Marred by Controversy Over Anti-Homophobia Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ligue 1's weekend campaign to combat homophobia spiraled into controversy, revealing deep divisions in French football's stance on the issue. Players' refusal to display anti-homophobia symbols and a homophobic incident drew sharp criticisms.

Notable among dissenters were Olympique Lyonnais' Nemanja Matic and Le Havre's Ahmed Hassan, who obscured campaign insignias, and Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed, who skipped a match entirely, citing personal beliefs. A homophobic remark by Lens defender Jonathan Gradit further fueled tensions.

France's sports minister, Marie Barsacq, has called for action, emphasizing the imperative for football's language to evolve. Despite planned awareness efforts, participation remains patchy, underscoring the complexities surrounding the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025