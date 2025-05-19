Gary Lineker Steps Down from BBC After Controversial Social Media Post
Gary Lineker, former England soccer captain and BBC presenter, will leave the broadcaster following backlash over a social media post about Zionism. Having been a prominent figure in English soccer and broadcasting, Lineker apologized for the post, criticized for its perceived antisemitism, and announced his departure from the show.
Gary Lineker, once England's soccer captain and later a defining face on British television, announced his departure from the BBC following the season's final matches. His decision comes after controversy erupted over his social media post on Zionism, which was criticized for antisemitic implications, leading to significant public and internal pushback.
At 64, Lineker's career transitioned from scoring 48 goals for his country to becoming the BBC's highest-paid presenter, helming 'Match of the Day' for a quarter of a century. Despite being cautioned about political discussions, Lineker has continuously expressed strong views, drawing ire from various political corners.
Lineker's exit from the post comes with an apology for any unintended offense, emphasizing his lifelong stand against racism, including antisemitism. Despite stepping down, he remains active with his podcast company, Goalhanger, continuing to engage audiences on diverse subjects beyond just soccer.
