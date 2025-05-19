Super Giants Dominate with Power-Packed Performances

In an impressive IPL showdown, Lucknow Super Giants made a striking mark with their aggressive batting, setting a substantial target of 206 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram led the charge, combining efforts to score 115 runs before a strategic slowdown induced by Eshan Malinga's exceptional bowling spell.

While captain Rishabh Pant's performance faltered, Nicholas Pooran stepped up to add significant runs, sealing the Giants' score at 205/7 by the end of their innings.

