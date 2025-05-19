Left Menu

Super Giants Dominate with Power-Packed Performances

Lucknow Super Giants set a formidable target of 206 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, thanks to strong performances by openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. Although LSG started strong, Eshan Malinga's effective bowling slowed their pace. Nicholas Pooran contributed significantly, despite Rishabh Pant struggling yet again.

In an impressive IPL showdown, Lucknow Super Giants made a striking mark with their aggressive batting, setting a substantial target of 206 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram led the charge, combining efforts to score 115 runs before a strategic slowdown induced by Eshan Malinga's exceptional bowling spell.

While captain Rishabh Pant's performance faltered, Nicholas Pooran stepped up to add significant runs, sealing the Giants' score at 205/7 by the end of their innings.

