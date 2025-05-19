South African sprinting star Akani Simbine reinforced his status as one of the world’s premier sprinters this past weekend, storming to a wind-assisted 9.86-second victory in the 100m at the Atlanta City Games on Saturday afternoon. Although the time won’t be eligible for official record purposes due to a favorable tailwind that exceeded the legal limit, the performance adds to Simbine’s scintillating 2025 campaign and solidifies his current reign over the men’s short sprint.

A Season of Excellence

Simbine’s triumph in Atlanta follows a string of impressive performances that have seen the 30-year-old South African dominate the global sprint scene in early 2025. He has already clinched back-to-back 100m Diamond League titles, earned a medal at the World Indoor Championships, and played a key role in Team South Africa’s gold medal victory in the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Relays.

“After winning both 100m Diamond League events this season, winning a medal at the World Indoors and anchoring Team SA to gold in the 4x100m World Relays, Simbine is unquestionably the fastest man on the planet right now,” noted the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

Victory in Atlanta

Simbine’s 100m race in Atlanta, staged in a festive street-meet format, featured several international contenders. Though his reaction off the blocks was not the fastest, Simbine surged ahead with dominant top-end speed around the 50-metre mark, leaving the field trailing in his wake. Nigerian sprinter Udodi Onwuzurike took second with a 10.05, while the rest of the field struggled to close the gap once Simbine hit full flight.

Speaking after the race, Simbine was delighted by both the time and the atmosphere:

“It’s no pressure. I get to come enjoy something that is no stress; just run and have fun. I wasn’t expecting that [time] at all. Crazy.”

He also noted that he had anticipated competing against American superstar Noah Lyles, the reigning Olympic 200m champion, who withdrew from the event due to a “tight ankle” that has been troubling him over the past two weeks.

Eyes on Records and the Olympics

Though the 9.86s won’t count as an official season-best due to the aiding wind, Simbine’s 9.90s performance at the Botswanan Golden Grand Prix last month still stands as the world-leading time for 2025 under legal wind conditions. This puts him at the forefront of contenders as the track world looks ahead to the 2025 World Championships and the Paris Olympic Games.

Simbine has consistently been a major finalist on the world stage, but he’ll be aiming to convert this dominance into podium finishes at global championships—a step that has eluded him despite years of consistency.

Van Niekerk Returns to Action

Also turning heads in Atlanta was fellow South African and 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, who made his seasonal debut in the 200m, finishing third in 20.03 seconds. While not a personal best, the run was a promising start for the Olympic gold medalist as he builds toward full form after multiple seasons plagued by injury.

Van Niekerk has spoken about his aspirations to return to the top of the 400m rankings, and his showing in Atlanta indicates he’s on the right track.

South Africa’s Sprint Renaissance

With both Simbine and Van Niekerk performing at elite levels, South African athletics is experiencing a sprinting resurgence. The country now boasts world-leading times in the 100m and experienced leadership on the track—a rare and powerful combination heading into a critical international season.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Simbine can maintain this form into the European summer circuit and claim the elusive global title that would crown his already illustrious career.