PV Sindhu & HS Prannoy Lead India's Charge at Malaysia Masters 2025

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, and fellow shuttler HS Prannoy are set to spearhead the Indian campaign at the Malaysia Masters 2025 badminton tournament, commencing this Tuesday. Sindhu, ranked number 16 worldwide, will face Japan's Natsuki Nidaira, ranked 20th, in the first round as per Olympics.com.

Sindhu, who bypassed the Taipei and Thailand Opens earlier this month, recorded her best performance this year with a quarterfinal finish at the Indian Open in January. Prannoy also competed in the Sudirman Cup earlier this month. Adding to India's talent pool are Malvika Bansod, ranked 23rd, and 17-year-old Unnati Hooda, a semifinalist at the Taipei Open.

In men's singles, Prannoy, world number 35, will tackle Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, the fifth seed and world number 12. Priyanshu Rajawat, ranked number 33, becomes India's top men's singles player in this absence of 18-ranked Lakshya Sen. The draw further includes Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran.

(With inputs from agencies.)