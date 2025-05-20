Left Menu

Controversial Celebration Grounds IPL Spinner

Lucknow Super Giants' leg-spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was suspended for a match due to repeated breaches of IPL's Code of Conduct, blocking his participation against Gujarat Titans. His 'tick the notebook' celebration has gained notoriety, leading to multiple demerit points and disciplinary actions.

Updated: 20-05-2025 10:59 IST
Digvesh Singh Rathi
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi will miss the team's next encounter against Gujarat Titans following a match suspension. His latest misconduct, during a game with Sunrisers Hyderabad, marked his third Code of Conduct infringement this season.

Rathi's signature 'tick the notebook' celebration, which follows his plans, has sparked significant attention on social media. However, it has not been well-received by match officials, contributing to his tally of demerit points due to successive violations.

The leg-spinner's on-field antics stem from his knack for celebration even as opponents like Abhishek Sharma succeed against him. As Rathi's discipline issues persist, his actions have overshadowed his positives in an otherwise tough season for LSG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

