Travel Turmoil: Shutdown Sparks Global Entry Suspension

The Global Entry program faces suspension during the partial government shutdown, affecting travelers' experience at airports. While TSA PreCheck remains operational, security disruptions coincide with a major winter storm. The travel halt highlights political tensions over immigration and funding battles, with calls for immediate resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 23-02-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 04:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Department of Homeland Security announced the suspension of the Global Entry program amidst the ongoing partial government shutdown. This decision follows prior considerations to halt TSA PreCheck, although that program continues to operate. Homeland Security cited staffing constraints as the reason for these adjustments.

President Trump's immigration-focused policy has created friction with Democrats, resulting in a funding deadlock responsible for the shutdown. The outcome leaves travelers facing delays and inconveniences, a situation compounded by an impending winter storm on the East Coast, leading to widespread flight cancellations.

Industry experts and political figures express concern over the politicization of essential travel services, urging swift action from Congress to mitigate the shutdown's effects. Geoff Freeman of the US Travel Association criticized the short notice given to travelers and warned of the severe real-world consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

