Travel Turmoil: Shutdown Sparks Global Entry Suspension

The Department of Homeland Security announced the suspension of the Global Entry program amidst the ongoing partial government shutdown. This decision follows prior considerations to halt TSA PreCheck, although that program continues to operate. Homeland Security cited staffing constraints as the reason for these adjustments.

President Trump's immigration-focused policy has created friction with Democrats, resulting in a funding deadlock responsible for the shutdown. The outcome leaves travelers facing delays and inconveniences, a situation compounded by an impending winter storm on the East Coast, leading to widespread flight cancellations.

Industry experts and political figures express concern over the politicization of essential travel services, urging swift action from Congress to mitigate the shutdown's effects. Geoff Freeman of the US Travel Association criticized the short notice given to travelers and warned of the severe real-world consequences.

