India U19 Triumphs in Thrilling SAFF Championship Final

In a nail-biting finale, India's U19 men's national team emerged as champions in the SAFF U19 Championship against Bangladesh, securing their title with steely resolve during a tense penalty shootout. The All India Football Federation lauded the team's character and the composed approach they displayed under pressure.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes expressed his admiration for the young team at the post-match conference held on Sunday, May 18, 2025. "We knew the final was going to be challenging," he remarked. "Our boys displayed admirable grit, and I must commend Bangladesh's efforts as well. It was truly entertaining till the end."

The spotlight shone on goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam, whose penalty-saving prowess was crucial. Fernandes also celebrated the fan support in Arunachal Pradesh, attributing part of their success to the fervent crowd. The team now looks ahead to the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers, with aspirations of World Cup qualification driving their preparations.

