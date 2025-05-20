Left Menu

India U19 Triumphs in Thrilling SAFF Championship Final

The India U19 team showcased exceptional composure to emerge victorious in the SAFF U19 Championship final against Bangladesh, despite a tense penalty shootout. Coach Bibiano Fernandes praised the team's character and highlighted the role of passionate fans. The focus now shifts to preparing for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:34 IST
India U19 Triumphs in Thrilling SAFF Championship Final
India U19 team (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting finale, India's U19 men's national team emerged as champions in the SAFF U19 Championship against Bangladesh, securing their title with steely resolve during a tense penalty shootout. The All India Football Federation lauded the team's character and the composed approach they displayed under pressure.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes expressed his admiration for the young team at the post-match conference held on Sunday, May 18, 2025. "We knew the final was going to be challenging," he remarked. "Our boys displayed admirable grit, and I must commend Bangladesh's efforts as well. It was truly entertaining till the end."

The spotlight shone on goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam, whose penalty-saving prowess was crucial. Fernandes also celebrated the fan support in Arunachal Pradesh, attributing part of their success to the fervent crowd. The team now looks ahead to the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers, with aspirations of World Cup qualification driving their preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025