Left Menu

Olympic Hope Slips: Shivpal Singh Faces New Doping Allegations

Olympic javelin thrower Shivpal Singh faces a second doping charge, potentially resulting in a lengthy ban. His 2023 positive test has led to provisional suspension. Previously, his ban for doping was reduced after successfully claiming 'contaminated supplements' as the cause. Singhs career hangs in the balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:20 IST
Olympic Hope Slips: Shivpal Singh Faces New Doping Allegations
Shivpal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic javelin thrower Shivpal Singh is in jeopardy once more after failing a doping test for the second time in his career. The 29-year-old athlete, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for a banned substance earlier this year.

Sources indicate that Singh's urine sample returned a positive result while he was training at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala. This development underlines a repeat offense under the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, which could lead to a maximum eight-year ban.

Singh, who won a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Championships, had his original four-year ban reduced to one after successfully arguing that 'contaminated supplements' led to his first violation. His return to competition brought new medals, but his career could now be in serious doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025