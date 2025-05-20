Olympic Hope Slips: Shivpal Singh Faces New Doping Allegations

Olympic javelin thrower Shivpal Singh is in jeopardy once more after failing a doping test for the second time in his career. The 29-year-old athlete, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for a banned substance earlier this year.

Sources indicate that Singh's urine sample returned a positive result while he was training at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala. This development underlines a repeat offense under the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, which could lead to a maximum eight-year ban.

Singh, who won a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Championships, had his original four-year ban reduced to one after successfully arguing that 'contaminated supplements' led to his first violation. His return to competition brought new medals, but his career could now be in serious doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)