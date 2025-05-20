Unseen Rivalries: Europe's Closest Football Stadiums Sparking New Derbies

Next season in Paris, a highly unusual derby emerges, as Paris St Germain gears up to host newly-promoted Paris FC mere metres apart. The proximity of their stadiums—only a street apart—raises questions about logistics and safety for fans.

Across Europe, similar scenarios unfold. From Copenhagen's Parken Stadium and Osterbro Stadium to Malmo's new Eleda Stadium near the old Malmo Stadium, rival clubs find themselves in close quarters, creating both competitive tension and logistical headaches.

With stadiums separated by distances as little as 20 metres to 800 metres, cities across Europe—from Dundee and Buenos Aires to Nottingham and Bratislava—face unique challenges and fierce rivalries, all while managing logistical constraints that arise from such close proximities.

(With inputs from agencies.)