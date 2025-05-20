Mastering the Art of Fielding: Richard Halsall's Game-Changing Approach

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinch a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs, fielding coach Richard Halsall underscores the vital role of fielding in cricket today. Known affectionately as 'Stick' in the RCB camp, Halsall asserts that fielding, although often overshadowed, is pivotal in the high-stakes game of T20 cricket.

Reflecting on the evolution of fielding, Halsall notes the significant increase in athletes' physical capabilities. He credits the adoption of techniques from other sports, like the use of bowling machines seen in hockey, for advancing fielding skills. His creative approach has not only honed skills but also instilled a mindset geared towards excellence in players.

Admired for his supportive coaching style, Halsall's journey from a cricketer to a mentor has been unconventional. His ability to connect and challenge players, along with his dedication, has earned him respect across the cricketing community. His philosophy centers on adaptability and addressing players' individual needs, ensuring their growth and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)