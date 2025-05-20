Left Menu

Mastering the Art of Fielding: Richard Halsall's Game-Changing Approach

In an exclusive insight, RCB fielding coach Richard Halsall discusses the critical role of fielding in modern cricket. Highlighting the importance of physicality and creative training methods, Halsall emphasizes the need for adaptability and genuine care in coaching, a philosophy that has gained him widespread respect and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 21:27 IST
Mastering the Art of Fielding: Richard Halsall's Game-Changing Approach
Tim David during the practice session (Photo: RCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinch a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs, fielding coach Richard Halsall underscores the vital role of fielding in cricket today. Known affectionately as 'Stick' in the RCB camp, Halsall asserts that fielding, although often overshadowed, is pivotal in the high-stakes game of T20 cricket.

Reflecting on the evolution of fielding, Halsall notes the significant increase in athletes' physical capabilities. He credits the adoption of techniques from other sports, like the use of bowling machines seen in hockey, for advancing fielding skills. His creative approach has not only honed skills but also instilled a mindset geared towards excellence in players.

Admired for his supportive coaching style, Halsall's journey from a cricketer to a mentor has been unconventional. His ability to connect and challenge players, along with his dedication, has earned him respect across the cricketing community. His philosophy centers on adaptability and addressing players' individual needs, ensuring their growth and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025