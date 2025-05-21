Brendon McCullum Urges England Cricket Team to Embrace Humility

Brendon McCullum, the head coach of the England cricket team, is urging his players to embody humility off the field as much as they demonstrate skill on it. In the wake of criticism over their detachment from public sentiment, McCullum stressed the importance of players resonating with fans.

Addressing media ahead of England's Test match against Zimbabwe, McCullum elaborated on the need for players to be attuned to the public mood, focusing on how they conduct themselves and interact with fans. This comes amid backlash over player comments dismissing criticism and perceived indifference to on-field setbacks.

As England gears up for a challenging series against India and the Ashes in Australia, McCullum expects his team to win back respect and pride from fans. He recapped England's successes since adopting the 'Bazball' approach and is keen for them to maintain momentum while demonstrating humility.

(With inputs from agencies.)