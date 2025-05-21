Left Menu

Brendon McCullum Urges England Cricket Team to Embrace Humility

England head coach Brendon McCullum has called for his players to show more humility after recent criticism for their attitude. As England prepares for upcoming series against India and the Ashes, McCullum emphasizes the importance of public interaction and the need to win back fan respect through humble behavior off the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:09 IST
Brendon McCullum Urges England Cricket Team to Embrace Humility
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Brendon McCullum, the head coach of the England cricket team, is urging his players to embody humility off the field as much as they demonstrate skill on it. In the wake of criticism over their detachment from public sentiment, McCullum stressed the importance of players resonating with fans.

Addressing media ahead of England's Test match against Zimbabwe, McCullum elaborated on the need for players to be attuned to the public mood, focusing on how they conduct themselves and interact with fans. This comes amid backlash over player comments dismissing criticism and perceived indifference to on-field setbacks.

As England gears up for a challenging series against India and the Ashes in Australia, McCullum expects his team to win back respect and pride from fans. He recapped England's successes since adopting the 'Bazball' approach and is keen for them to maintain momentum while demonstrating humility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025