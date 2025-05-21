Left Menu

A New Challenge: Tour de France's Thrilling Finale

This year's Tour de France concludes with a challenging 21st stage, departing from Mantes-la-Ville and escalating the iconic Butte Montmartre thrice before culminating on the historic Champs Elysees. Despite the demanding route, expectations are high for a large turnout without security concerns. The stage promises excitement and unpredictability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:04 IST
A New Challenge: Tour de France's Thrilling Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

This year's Tour de France is set to conclude with a dramatic twist. The traditional procession along the Champs Elysees has been replaced with a more demanding route for the 21st stage. Starting from Mantes-la-Ville, the riders will tackle the Butte Montmartre three times, a crucial hill that previously influenced the Olympic road race outcome before finishing on the iconic Champs Elysees.

Authorities are bracing for a significant turnout, but Paris police chief Laurent Nunez assured there are no particular security challenges expected, having successfully managed previous events such as the Olympics. Both Mayor Anne Hidalgo and President Emmanuel Macron have shown enthusiasm for the new route.

Despite the tougher course, the Champs Elysees finish, a tradition since 1975 (except for 2024), still offers sprint specialists a chance at victory. Tour director Christian Prudhomme and champion Jonas Vingegaard acknowledge the added excitement and uncertainty this route brings to the competition's finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025