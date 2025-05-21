A New Challenge: Tour de France's Thrilling Finale
This year's Tour de France concludes with a challenging 21st stage, departing from Mantes-la-Ville and escalating the iconic Butte Montmartre thrice before culminating on the historic Champs Elysees. Despite the demanding route, expectations are high for a large turnout without security concerns. The stage promises excitement and unpredictability.
This year's Tour de France is set to conclude with a dramatic twist. The traditional procession along the Champs Elysees has been replaced with a more demanding route for the 21st stage. Starting from Mantes-la-Ville, the riders will tackle the Butte Montmartre three times, a crucial hill that previously influenced the Olympic road race outcome before finishing on the iconic Champs Elysees.
Authorities are bracing for a significant turnout, but Paris police chief Laurent Nunez assured there are no particular security challenges expected, having successfully managed previous events such as the Olympics. Both Mayor Anne Hidalgo and President Emmanuel Macron have shown enthusiasm for the new route.
Despite the tougher course, the Champs Elysees finish, a tradition since 1975 (except for 2024), still offers sprint specialists a chance at victory. Tour director Christian Prudhomme and champion Jonas Vingegaard acknowledge the added excitement and uncertainty this route brings to the competition's finale.
