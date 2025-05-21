Jofra Archer Ruled Out: Luke Wood Steps In for ODI Series Against West Indies

A right thumb injury has sidelined England fast bowler Jofra Archer from the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies, as announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

In his place, the ECB has named Luke Wood, who has previously represented England in two ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals. Wood's last appearance for the national team was in 2023.

According to the ECB, "(Archer) will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action." The England vs. West Indies three-match ODI series is scheduled to commence on May 29 at Edgbaston.

(With inputs from agencies.)