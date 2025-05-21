Left Menu

Jofra Archer Ruled Out: Luke Wood Steps In for ODI Series Against West Indies

England's Jofra Archer is sidelined from the ODI series against the West Indies due to a right thumb injury. Luke Wood steps in as his replacement. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will reassess Archer's condition over the next fortnight. The series starts on May 29 at Edgbaston.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:04 IST
A right thumb injury has sidelined England fast bowler Jofra Archer from the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies, as announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

In his place, the ECB has named Luke Wood, who has previously represented England in two ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals. Wood's last appearance for the national team was in 2023.

According to the ECB, "(Archer) will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action." The England vs. West Indies three-match ODI series is scheduled to commence on May 29 at Edgbaston.

