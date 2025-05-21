Jofra Archer's Injury Sidelines Him from West Indies ODI Series

England's cricket team faces a setback as fast bowler Jofra Archer is ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies because of a right thumb injury. Officials announced Wednesday that Archer would be assessed by the medical team over the next two weeks to determine his return to play.

Archer, who has been replaced by Luke Wood in the squad, has a history of injury struggles. Since his explosive rise in 2019, Archer has been beleaguered by elbow and back issues. Despite this, he participated in nine of England's 11 white-ball matches this year and played in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals.

However, the Royals chose not to bring Archer back for the IPL's final stages after falling out of the competition. The first match of the England-West Indies series is slated for May 29 at Edgbaston.

