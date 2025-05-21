Left Menu

Haryana's Kanak Strikes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

Kanak, a 17-year-old Indian shooter, clinched gold in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany. She stood out in the eight-women final, surpassing Moldova's Anna Dulce. Other Indian competitors like Prachi and Chirag Sharma also showcased their talents in various events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:29 IST
Haryana's Kanak Strikes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup
Budding star Kanak, a promising shooter from Haryana, opened India's gold-medal account at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany by winning the women's 10m air pistol event. The 17-year-old junior World Championship silver medalist scored 239.0 in the eight-women final, edging out Moldova's Anna Dulce, a two-time Olympian and reigning European champion, by 1.7 points.

Meanwhile, in other events, Chinese Taipei's Chen Yen-Ching took home the bronze. In the qualification rounds, Indian shooter Prachi secured fifth place while Kanak impressed with her experience during the crucial stages of the final.

India continued to have a strong presence in other shooting events as well. Adriyan Karmakar claimed silver in the 50m rifle prone category, while Raiza Dhillon showed promise in the women's skeet event. In the junior men's skeet, Ishaan Singh Libra was India's best performer, with Chirag Sharma narrowly missing a medal in the 10m air pistol junior men's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

