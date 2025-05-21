Mumbai Indians Secure Playoff Spot, Demolish Delhi Capitals

In a dominant display, Mumbai Indians secured their place in the IPL playoffs with a commanding 59-run win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav was the star for MI, blasting a 43-ball 73. Contributions from Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, and Naman Dhir buoyed MI to a formidable 180 for five.

Delhi Capitals' chase fell apart as they stumbled to 121 in just 18.2 overs, with Sameer Rizvi's 39 the sole highlight. MI's Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah were instrumental, picking up three wickets each.

(With inputs from agencies.)