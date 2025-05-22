India's Sports Ministry Drives Franchise Culture to Unify National Leagues

The Indian sports ministry is set to establish itself as a crucial link between national sports federations and corporations interested in developing a franchise-based league system. Covering a diverse range of 13 disciplines such as boxing and wrestling, this initiative seeks to foster a 'league culture' in India.

Efforts are underway to launch new leagues in both cycling and rugby, alongside the existing leagues in hockey and kabaddi. The initiative aims to streamline corporate funding and encourage talent development across the nation, particularly focusing on smaller towns.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that while the ministry will not finance these leagues directly, it will play a facilitating role to bridge the gap between federations and willing corporate entities. The ultimate goal is to establish a unified national league format under the Khelo India banner, enhancing opportunities for both men and women athletes.

