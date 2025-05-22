Left Menu

India's Sports Ministry Drives Franchise Culture to Unify National Leagues

The Indian sports ministry aims to connect national federations with corporations to establish a franchise-based league system in 13 disciplines, including boxing and wrestling. Plans are also in place to launch leagues in cycling and rugby, emphasizing collaboration for talent development across India, especially in smaller towns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:55 IST
India's Sports Ministry Drives Franchise Culture to Unify National Leagues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian sports ministry is set to establish itself as a crucial link between national sports federations and corporations interested in developing a franchise-based league system. Covering a diverse range of 13 disciplines such as boxing and wrestling, this initiative seeks to foster a 'league culture' in India.

Efforts are underway to launch new leagues in both cycling and rugby, alongside the existing leagues in hockey and kabaddi. The initiative aims to streamline corporate funding and encourage talent development across the nation, particularly focusing on smaller towns.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that while the ministry will not finance these leagues directly, it will play a facilitating role to bridge the gap between federations and willing corporate entities. The ultimate goal is to establish a unified national league format under the Khelo India banner, enhancing opportunities for both men and women athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025