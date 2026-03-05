Left Menu

Indian Youth Boxers Set to Shine at World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok

The Indian youth boxing team has departed to compete in the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, from March 8-15. The tournament is crucial for Youth Olympic Games preparation, featuring a 10-member Indian squad in both men's and women's divisions. The event offers valuable international exposure.

Updated: 05-03-2026 16:03 IST
The Indian youth boxing team has embarked on an exciting journey to Bangkok, Thailand, to participate in the prestigious World Boxing Futures Cup, scheduled from March 8 to 15. This tournament holds significant importance as it aligns with the Youth Olympic weight categories, serving as a vital step for qualification and preparation for the Youth Olympic Games.

The competition promises to be a key developmental event on the global boxing calendar, providing young Indian athletes with invaluable international experience. The Indian contingent comprises a 10-member squad competing in both the men's and women's divisions, showcasing promising talents across various weight categories.

Hosted by the Thailand Boxing Association under the aegis of World Boxing, the tournament will take place at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok. As anticipation builds, the preliminary bouts will kick off on March 8, with the finals scheduled for March 15, aiming to build on the impressive performance delivered at last year's Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.

