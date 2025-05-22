Left Menu

End of an Era: Luka Modric Bids Farewell to Real Madrid

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, after a storied stint at Real Madrid, will conclude his tenure following the Club World Cup. Joining in 2012, Modric has played almost 600 games and won nearly 30 trophies including six Champions League titles. His departure marks the end of an illustrious era.

Luka Modric

Luka Modric, Real Madrid's decorated Croatian midfielder, is set to leave the club after the upcoming Club World Cup. The announcement comes as Modric, a key player in one of the club's most successful periods, prepares to part ways with the team post-trophy-laden career.

Having joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for approximately 35 million euros, Modric quickly became an indispensable part of the team. His influence on the pitch was instrumental in securing a record number of titles, including six Champions League trophies and four LaLiga victories.

Having won the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2018, Modric reflects on his transformative journey at Real Madrid, expressing his gratitude and pride. As he prepares to don the club's colors for the last time, both Modric and Real Madrid are set to honor his legacy, underlining his pivotal role in the club's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

