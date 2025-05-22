Thrilling IPL Clash: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans

In an exhilarating match of the Indian Premier League, the Lucknow Super Giants secured a dominant position against the Gujarat Titans. Playing at a steady pace, the team amassed an imposing total of 235 runs over 20 overs with the loss of only two wickets.

Aiden Markram set the tone with a commendable 36 runs before being caught by Shahrukh Khan on Sai Kishore's delivery. However, it was Mitchell Marsh who stole the spotlight with a stunning 117 runs, supported by an assured Nicholas Pooran with 56 not out.

Gujarat Titans put in a spirited effort on the field with key bowlers including Arshad Khan and Sai Kishore taking a wicket each, but they ultimately found it difficult to contain the formidable batting lineup of the Lucknow Super Giants.

