Left Menu

England Dominates Day One with Spectacular Centuries

England's batsmen showcased dominant play against Zimbabwe, with centuries from Duckett, Crawley, and Pope leading to a formidable score of 498/3. As Pope resumes play with eyes on a record score, England strategizes for forthcoming series, having displayed commendable resilience and skill against Zimbabwe's bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:35 IST
England Dominates Day One with Spectacular Centuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England cricket team exhibited a commanding performance on the first day of their one-off test against Zimbabwe, reaching 498 for three at the close. Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope each scored centuries, with Pope set to resume at 169, showcasing total dominance over the visitors at Trent Bridge.

Duckett hammered a swift 140 before being caught off Wessly Madhevere, after an impressive opening partnership of 231 runs with Crawley. Despite a more measured pace, Crawley secured a century for the first time in nearly two years, scoring 124 runs before being dismissed by Sikandar Raza.

With the Zimbabwean bowlers struggling for consistency, England capitalized on wayward deliveries, maintaining a run rate over five per over. As Pope aims for his highest test score, the team's preparation for upcoming series is looking promising, with the century feats lifting player morale significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025