England Dominates Day One with Spectacular Centuries

England cricket team exhibited a commanding performance on the first day of their one-off test against Zimbabwe, reaching 498 for three at the close. Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope each scored centuries, with Pope set to resume at 169, showcasing total dominance over the visitors at Trent Bridge.

Duckett hammered a swift 140 before being caught off Wessly Madhevere, after an impressive opening partnership of 231 runs with Crawley. Despite a more measured pace, Crawley secured a century for the first time in nearly two years, scoring 124 runs before being dismissed by Sikandar Raza.

With the Zimbabwean bowlers struggling for consistency, England capitalized on wayward deliveries, maintaining a run rate over five per over. As Pope aims for his highest test score, the team's preparation for upcoming series is looking promising, with the century feats lifting player morale significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)