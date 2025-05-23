Pak Leads with a Stellar Start at Charles Schwab Challenge

John Pak exhibited an exemplary start at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, seizing an early lead with a superb opening round. His 63 placed him ahead of a competitive field, including the world's No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler, riding the momentum of winning his third major at the PGA Championship, opened with a promising 2-under 68 but found himself trailing behind Pak. Veteran names like Tommy Fleetwood and last year's British Open winner Brian Harman were just behind, all showcasing strong performances.

Scheffler is playing catch-up, having missed several fairways but still remaining positive about his position. Meanwhile, fans watched Pak draw motivation from a personal disappointment, fueling his serene yet determined gameplay.

