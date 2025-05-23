Left Menu

Lucknow Super Giants: Promise Unfulfilled in 2025 IPL Campaign

Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, showed flashes of brilliance in the 2025 IPL but were ultimately inconsistent, leading to their early exit from the playoffs. Injuries to key bowlers and narrow losses hindered their campaign. A noteworthy win against Gujarat Titans showed potential but was not enough.

The Lucknow Super Giants, under the leadership of skipper Rishabh Pant, showed glimpses of promise in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Despite some inspiring performances, their inability to capitalize on crucial opportunities resulted in an early playoff exit.

The campaign was marred by inconsistency and narrow losses that significantly impacted their momentum. Pant, after their 33-run victory over the Gujarat Titans, acknowledged that while the team demonstrated their ability to compete, lingering injuries, especially among key bowlers, left their attack lacking in firepower.

Lacking the services of bowlers like Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan initially, LSG tried to patch their bowling lineup. Despite a stellar performance against the Gujarat Titans, powered by Mitchell Marsh's sensational 117 off 64 balls, it was a case of too little, too late for the team.

