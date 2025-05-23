Left Menu

Surf's Up: Indian Open Returns to Sasihithlu Beach

The Indian Open of surfing, part of the National Surfing Championship series, returns from May 30 to June 1. Hosted by Mantra Surf Club, it features top Indian surfers. It offers crucial ranking and qualification opportunities for the Asian Surf Championship and 2026 Asian Games.

The Indian Open of surfing is returning for its sixth edition, taking place from May 30 to June 1 as part of the National Surfing Championship series. The event will be held at Sasihithlu Beach, organized by the Mantra Surf Club and the Surfing Swami Foundation, according to the Surfing Federation of India.

Top-ranked surfers from India will compete in four categories: men's open, women's open, U-16 boys, and U-16 girls. This competition is a key opportunity for athletes to improve their rankings and aim for qualification in the Asian Surf Championship, a steppingstone toward the 2026 Asian Games.

Surfing in India gained significant recognition in 2024, when the national team secured its first-ever Asian Games qualification spots. Leading Indian surfers like Kishore Kumar, Harish Muthu, Kamali P, Ajeesh Ali, Srikanth D, and Sanjay Selvamani are anticipated to participate, following their recent national championship successes and contributing to India's 5th place ranking in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

