England Dominates with Potent Batting Display at Trent Bridge

England's cricket team declared at 565-6 on Day 2 of the Test match against Zimbabwe, establishing a strong lead. Ollie Pope scored 171, and Harry Brook contributed a rapid 58. Zimbabwe trails by 492 runs at lunch, marking 22 years since both teams last met at test level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:54 IST
England Dominates with Potent Batting Display at Trent Bridge
England's cricket team displayed a commanding performance by declaring at 565-6 on Day 2 of their one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge. Resuming from their robust position of 498-3, England quickly lost Ollie Pope, who fell for 171 after adding just two runs to his overnight score.

Skipper Ben Stokes contributed just 9 runs before getting out, while Harry Brook provided a brisk innings with a 58 off 50 balls, eventually succumbing to Blessing Muzarabani's bowling. England decided to declare their innings at this point, with Jamie Smith unbeaten on 4.

In response, Zimbabwe ended the session at 73/1, trailing by 492 runs. The test marks the first meeting at this level between the two teams in 22 years, generating significant anticipation among fans of both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

