Aryna Sabalenka: Embracing the Clay and Pressure at the French Open

Aryna Sabalenka, the current world number one in tennis, is determined to maintain her composure both on and off the court as she chases her first French Open title. The 26-year-old Belarusian arrives in Paris as the top seed, following her impressive performance at the Australian Open.

Sabalenka has expressed her enthusiasm for the pressure that comes with being a top contender, stating, 'I just love it so much, knowing there's someone chasing me.' Despite the uncertainty surrounding Grand Slam tournaments, she remains focused, acknowledging the physical and mental readiness required to excel on clay, a surface that once challenged her game.

Having learned from painful past experiences at the French Open, including a quarter-final exit last year, Sabalenka has adjusted her approach, even making changes to her diet. As anticipation builds around a potential clash with defending champion Iga Swiatek, Sabalenka remains intent on concentrating on her own performance.

