England Dominates Zimbabwe in Trent Bridge Test
England's dominance over Zimbabwe's cricket team at Trent Bridge suggests the four-day Test may conclude a day early. Despite Zimbabwe's brief fightback, England's bowlers have left them struggling. A standout performance by Brian Bennett was not enough to prevent Zimbabwe from facing an imminent loss.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:12 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England's cricket team showcased a commanding performance against Zimbabwe during their four-day Test at Trent Bridge, indicating an early victory might be on the horizon.
Despite a commendable comeback by Zimbabwe on the second day, they found themselves forced to follow on, at 30-2 by stumps, still trailing by 270 runs.
Opener Brian Bennett offered a glimmer of hope with his first Test century, scoring 139. However, his dismissal sparked a sharp decline, with Zimbabwe losing six wickets for just 26 runs. With rain unlikely to intervene, England appears set for a comprehensive win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement