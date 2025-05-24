England Dominates Zimbabwe in Trent Bridge Test

England's cricket team showcased a commanding performance against Zimbabwe during their four-day Test at Trent Bridge, indicating an early victory might be on the horizon.

Despite a commendable comeback by Zimbabwe on the second day, they found themselves forced to follow on, at 30-2 by stumps, still trailing by 270 runs.

Opener Brian Bennett offered a glimmer of hope with his first Test century, scoring 139. However, his dismissal sparked a sharp decline, with Zimbabwe losing six wickets for just 26 runs. With rain unlikely to intervene, England appears set for a comprehensive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)