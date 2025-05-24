Left Menu

England Dominates Zimbabwe in Trent Bridge Test

England's dominance over Zimbabwe's cricket team at Trent Bridge suggests the four-day Test may conclude a day early. Despite Zimbabwe's brief fightback, England's bowlers have left them struggling. A standout performance by Brian Bennett was not enough to prevent Zimbabwe from facing an imminent loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:12 IST
England Dominates Zimbabwe in Trent Bridge Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's cricket team showcased a commanding performance against Zimbabwe during their four-day Test at Trent Bridge, indicating an early victory might be on the horizon.

Despite a commendable comeback by Zimbabwe on the second day, they found themselves forced to follow on, at 30-2 by stumps, still trailing by 270 runs.

Opener Brian Bennett offered a glimmer of hope with his first Test century, scoring 139. However, his dismissal sparked a sharp decline, with Zimbabwe losing six wickets for just 26 runs. With rain unlikely to intervene, England appears set for a comprehensive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025