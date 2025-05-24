Left Menu

Bath Triumphs in European Challenge Cup: A Dream Treble Awaits

Bath secured their second trophy of the season by defeating Lyon 37-12 in the European Challenge Cup final. Despite early setbacks, Bath emerged dominant with standout performances from Beno Obano and Ben Spencer. They continue to lead the English Premiership, eyeing a potential treble.

Updated: 24-05-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 02:35 IST
Bath Rugby achieved a major victory over Lyon in the European Challenge Cup final, winning 37-12 on Friday. The English team demonstrated superiority across all facets of the game.

While Lyon initially led through an Ethan Dumortier try, Bath quickly dominated with tries from Tom Dunn and Max Ojomoh, despite disciplinary issues that saw two players sin-binned. Notably, Sam Underhill avoided a red card after a head-on-head challenge.

Arno Botha's try rekindled hopes for Lyon in the second half, but Bath's offensive onslaught, including efforts by Beno Obano and Ben Spencer, ensured a decisive victory. Bath has already secured the Premiership Cup and looks forward to their impending home semi-final in the English Premiership.

