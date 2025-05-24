Bath Triumphs in European Challenge Cup: A Dream Treble Awaits

Bath Rugby achieved a major victory over Lyon in the European Challenge Cup final, winning 37-12 on Friday. The English team demonstrated superiority across all facets of the game.

While Lyon initially led through an Ethan Dumortier try, Bath quickly dominated with tries from Tom Dunn and Max Ojomoh, despite disciplinary issues that saw two players sin-binned. Notably, Sam Underhill avoided a red card after a head-on-head challenge.

Arno Botha's try rekindled hopes for Lyon in the second half, but Bath's offensive onslaught, including efforts by Beno Obano and Ben Spencer, ensured a decisive victory. Bath has already secured the Premiership Cup and looks forward to their impending home semi-final in the English Premiership.

