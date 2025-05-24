Left Menu

Bayern Munich Triumphs in Historic Women's World Sevens Football

Bayern Munich claimed the first women's World Sevens Football title by defeating Manchester United 2-1 in Estoril, Portugal. The event featured elite clubs and launched two social initiatives to support youth sports engagement and non-profit organizations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bayern Munich emerged victorious in the inaugural women's World Sevens Football (W7F) title match, defeating Manchester United 2-1 in Estoril, Portugal. The thrilling contest saw United initially take the lead through Simi Awujo, but Bayern's tenacity turned the tide with goals from Momoko Tanikawa and Sarah Zadrazil.

The tournament, which came with a prize pool of $5 million, featured elite clubs such as Manchester City, PSG, AS Roma, and Ajax. Held on half-sized pitches with 15-minute halves, the competition was a showcase of women's football talent.

Besides fierce competition, the event promoted social causes through 'Community Champions' grants for non-profits and the 'Rising 7's' initiative to keep adolescent girls engaged in sports. This underscores the event's wider social impact beyond the field.

