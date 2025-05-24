Aston Martin's Dream: The Quest to Lure Verstappen

An aspiration to sign racing star Max Verstappen remains distant for Aston Martin, calling for a swift turnaround in car performance according to Adrian Newey, the famed design mind behind multiple championship-winning cars.

Newey transitioned from Red Bull to Aston Martin in March, fueling speculation regarding Verstappen's future endeavors. Despite Verstappen's third-place position this season, Aston Martin stands seventh, a stark contrast in standings.

With the 2026 Formula One regulations in sight, Newey remains firm that significant advancements are vital, noting the necessity of synchronizing Aston Martin's resources and resolving issues like the non-correlating driver-in-the-loop simulator to potentially entice Verstappen in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)