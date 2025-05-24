Left Menu

Aston Martin's Dream: The Quest to Lure Verstappen

Aston Martin's hopes to sign Max Verstappen hinge on building a competitive car, as expressed by design legend Adrian Newey. The current performance lags, but Newey, focused on future improvements, believes the 2026 rule changes could offer new opportunities for competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:30 IST
An aspiration to sign racing star Max Verstappen remains distant for Aston Martin, calling for a swift turnaround in car performance according to Adrian Newey, the famed design mind behind multiple championship-winning cars.

Newey transitioned from Red Bull to Aston Martin in March, fueling speculation regarding Verstappen's future endeavors. Despite Verstappen's third-place position this season, Aston Martin stands seventh, a stark contrast in standings.

With the 2026 Formula One regulations in sight, Newey remains firm that significant advancements are vital, noting the necessity of synchronizing Aston Martin's resources and resolving issues like the non-correlating driver-in-the-loop simulator to potentially entice Verstappen in the future.

