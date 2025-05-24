Rising Stars and New Leaders: India's Squad for 2025 England Test Tour Unveiled

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee is on the brink of announcing India's squad for the anticipated 2025 five-match Test series against England. The announcement, slated for today in Mumbai, will be followed by a press conference to reveal both the lineup and the new Test captain.

This series, scheduled from June to August 2025 at iconic venues such as Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval, marks a new chapter for India post the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill is tipped to lead the Indian team, with Rishabh Pant likely serving as vice-captain.

In the search to replace Kohli, emerging talents like Sai Sudarshan, Shreyas Iyer, and Karun Nair are positioned as potential middle-order mainstays. Sudarshan's domestic prowess, Shreyas's redemption arc, and Nair's resurgent form make them prime candidates. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the pace attack, though uncertainty looms over veteran Mohammad Shami's participation due to fitness concerns.

